The Speaker of Parliament has commended journalists for their dedication and hard work in the country.

World Press Freedom Day is marked every year to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Under the theme; “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”, it signifies the enabling element of freedom of expression to enjoy and protect all other human rights.

“Today is World Press Freedom Day, a day when we commemorate the heroic acts of the Fourth Estate in keeping the Public informed and holding those in positions of Authority to account. Join me in to commend all the journalists for their dedication and hard work, sometimes amidst difficulties,” among said.

She acknowledged the task ahead for the Government to progressively improve its working relationship with journalists.

“It is our responsibility as leaders to ensure a favorable working environment for the Press,” she said.

In commemoration of this day, Uganda Media Sector Working Group organized a dialogue between different media stakeholders that took place Golden Tulip Hotel.