State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Agnes Nandutu has been granted a Shs10m cash bail having been in prison for more than two weeks by the Anti-Corruption Court in Kampala.

The presiding Judge, Jane Kajuga Okuo ruled that Nandutu’s sureties including; MP Nandala Mafabi are substantial and that she presented herself to police upon learning that she was needed.

“They hold positions of responsibility in society and are mature enough with the capacity to influence her to attend court when required. The three sureties are therefore substantial in the circumstances of this case,” Justice Okuo said

Stories Continues after ad

Nandutu has also been asked to deposit two land titles registered in her names and each of her three sureties ordered to execute a noncash bond of Shs50 million as security to ensure her return to court whenever required.

She was also ordered to deposit her passport before the Registrar Anti-Corruption Court and barred from traveling out of the country until the case is heard and concluded.

“The accused should deposit her passport with the court and should not travel outside the jurisdiction of this court without permission,” Justice Okuo ruled.

This is after the judge dismissed prosecution’s allegations that Nandutu had disappeared before she handed herself to police for interrogation and that she had switched off her phones. Prosecution also alleged that she had abandoned her home.

The minister is accused of dealing with 2000 suspected stolen iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja.

Prosecution states that during the month of June 2022, Minister Nandutu dealt with 2000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 marked “Office of the Prime Minister” by receiving and holding them with reason to believe that they were acquired as a result of loss of property.

She is expected to return to court on May 25, 2023, for hearing of the case