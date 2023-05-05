The Electoral Commission has set June 14, 2023, as a day for the Bukedea LCV Chairperson by-election, following the death of Moses Olemukan.

During the electoral programme, the Commission will also fill positions of Councillors in Local Government Councils in the district where vacancies exist.

The by–election programme will commence with an update of the National Voters’ Register from Monday 8th to Friday 12th May 2023 at update stations in each of the one hundred and fifty-two (152) parishes and wards in Bukedea District.

The Commission has appointed Friday 12th May 2023 as the cut-off date for applying for registration as a voter and for transfer of voting location in the district. The registration and transfer of voters from one polling station to another within Bukedea District will not take place after Friday 12th May 2023.

The display of the Voters’ Register will be conducted for a period of ten (10) days, that is, from Wednesday 17th May to Friday 26th May,2023, at all the one hundred and eighty (180) polling stations in Bukedea District.

The Display of Parish Tribunal Recommendations for deletion from/or inclusion on the Voters Register will be conducted for six (6) days, that is, from Friday 26th to Wednesday 31st May 2023 at the respective Parish/Ward Headquarters.

The nomination of candidates will be conducted on Monday 5th and Tuesday 6th June, 2023 at the Office of the District Returning Officer, Bukedea.

Nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for six (6) days, that is, from Wednesday 7th to Monday 12th June 2023.

The polling District Female Workers Councillor and the Sub-county Male Youth Councillor representing Kocheka Sub-county, will be conducted on 13th June 2023, and shall be by the Electoral College.

Polling and tallying of results for by-election of the District Chairperson, Bukedea; the District Directly-elected Councillor for Bukedea Sub County; the Sub County Woman Councillor for Mukongoro Sub County and the Sub County Directly-elected Councillor for Kotiokot Sub County, will be conducted on Wednesday 14th June 2023, at all polling stations in the affected electoral areas.

The District Chairperson seat for Bukedea District fell vacant following the death of the former Chairperson, Moses Olemukan on 17th December 2022, while the other Local Government vacancies occurred due to resignation of the elected Councillors.