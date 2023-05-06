City blogger Isam Olaxes aka Jajja Iculi has this evening been shot dead by assassins that followed him on boda-boda.

Olaxes become a second person to be shot in Kyanja in a space of hardly one week. Labour State Minister Col. Charles Engola was shot dead by his own bodyguard in the same area.

He travelling a Landcruiser Lexus at the time he met his death. A statement posted on Facebook paged confirmed he was shot dead.

“We are saddened to inform you that Jajja Iculi has been shot. More info to come”.

The logger has been controversial and most times he would record himself on important issues and would bash whoever he disagrees with.