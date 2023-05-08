KAMPALA-President Yoweri Museveni has mourned murdered city blogger Ibrahim Tusubira aka Isma Ichuli and condemned the use of guns against unarmed opponents.

“Condolences on the death of the blogger, Ibrahim Tusubira aka Isma Ichuli. I condemn and treat with contempt the killing of this Ugandan by some pigs. It is pigs that believe in using guns against unarmed opponents. NRM enjoys defeating unarmed opponents with counter- arguments,” Museveni said.

“Killing critics shows that your position is false and you cannot out- argue an opponent. Why kill him if he is wrong and you are right? Killers are fake thinkers. They stand in false positions. Anyway, I can assure Ugandans that this criminal will be traced and punished,” He added.

Museveni questioned, “Do you remember the Bijambiya in Masaka? Most of those suspected killers are in the courts of law today. Do you remember the Kiddawalime group? Most of them are either dead or in prison. Kiddawalime himself was among the dead.”

The President through the State House Comptroller contributed Shs10 million to the family as condolences for the loss of their beloved son.

“I have sent ‘mataaba’ to the family. The State House Comptroller will deliver it. Sympathy to the family of Isma. We stand with you and we shall punish the killer,” he said.