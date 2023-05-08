KAMPALA-Three people have been arrested on allegations of grievously murdering city blogger Ibrahim Tusubira alias Isma Olaxess or Jajja Iculi in Kyanja.

Jajja Iculi, 53, was gunned down at around 9:20 pm that night by an unknown assailant about 30 meters away from his home in Kyanja- Kampala.

The Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga confirmed that among the three people held in custody is the driver, Mathias Wasswa.

“The driver, Waiswa, is still in our protective custody. Outside the driver, we also have two other suspects who have been arrested. Together we have three people whom we are interviewing for now,” Enanga said, adding that the attack on Iculi was targeted and that the killer fired at him at close range

He said that police detectives and forensic experts are continuing to review CCTV footage collected from the scene to ascertain the movements of the fallen vlogger on a fateful day right from Munyonyo where he was playing football, to Nyakaana bar in Mutungo where he had his dinner before he left for Kyanja his home.

“When they reached Munyonyo roundabout, Isma received a phone call and asked the driver to park aside because the person behind the phone was telling him to wait for him there (at the roundabout) They waited for the person behind the phone call in vain as he didn’t appear and they drove home until when they reached the gate where they were attacked. It is not clear whether the caller is linked to the masterminds of this murder or not but our investigations will be able to establish in due course,” said Enanga.

The police publicist also revealed that Olaxess was not killed by Sub Machine Gun (SMG) as was alleged earlier but it was a pistol, and that according to the reports from the Crime Intelligence Directorate, Forensics and IT directorates of Police, they were two assailants.

“The armed assailant fired multiple shots at close range killing him instantly. His driver remains unscathed despite bullets that riddled the driver’s side. Using our sniffer dogs at the crime scene, we traced the shooters’ routes up to the main road where we believe they boarded the motorcycle and ran away. However, they dropped one glove we believe was used by the shooter and our canine was able to help recover,” said Enanga.

Enanga also asked other bloggers receiving threatening calls or messages to report immediately to the nearest police as police continue to investigate the vlogger’s murder.

“I will urge Ugandans to be patient and let our investigative team do their best and we shall keep updating you. Currently, everybody is bringing out their versions but we ask the public to remain calm and patient. This continuous speculation is a disservice to the family and the public,” Enanga said.