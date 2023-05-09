Housing Finance Bank (HFB) has announced the launch of its 18th branch in Hoima City to provide the people of Hoima City and the surrounding areas with access to a wide range of banking services. The launch ceremony – was graced by Mr. Hannington Wasswa, Director of Commercial Banking at the Bank of Uganda, Dr. Fred Kabagambe-Kaliisa, Senior Presidential Advisor on oil, gas, and minerals Industries, among other dignitaries from the district leadership, the religious and business community. On behalf of the Bank was the Managing Director Mr. Michael K. Mugabi, The Executive Director Peace Ayebazibwe accompanied by members of senior management team. The event took place at the new branch Plot 45 – 57 Fort Portal Road, Bunyoro Kitara Building.

The new branch is aligned with HFB’s commitment to promoting financial inclusion and providing accessible and affordable financial services to individuals and businesses to all Ugandans. The Bank recognizes the importance of reducing the housing deficit in Uganda that currently stands at about 2.4 million units and supporting the growth of large, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Mr. Michael Mugabi, the Managing Director of Housing Finance Bank, expressed his delight about opening their 18th branch in Hoima City as a new chapter in the Bank’s history. He said, “This is an exciting milestone for us as a bank and a significant stride towards our core purpose of providing convenient, affordable, relevant, and empowering solutions to the people of Uganda. The Hoima branch is an extension of our commitment to providing exceptional service and being a trusted financial partner in everything we do. We will strive to deliver on that promise every day of our stay here.”

Stories Continues after ad

Mr. Hannington Wasswa, the Director of Commercial Banking at the Bank of Uganda, applauded HFB for implementing a growth and expansion program aimed at broadening the reach and delivery of banking services to the Ugandan public. He said, “Hoima City and its surroundings have great economic growth and development potential. The region is at the forefront of Uganda’s oil exploration activities with projected growth in various economic sectors such as tourism, construction, trade and commerce. This makes the location of this branch well suited for Housing Finance Bank’s drive to extend banking services to large, medium and small-sized business enterprises. It is indeed the perfect opportunity for the Bank to serve the community by supporting local businesses through providing the much-needed financial services that meet the population’s diverse needs.”

HFB’s expansion into Hoima comes off the back of impressive 2022 full-year financial results where the Bank hit the one trillion mark in customer deposits and became one of the country’s top five most profitable banks. Furthermore, launching the new branch in Hoima City is part of HFB’s 2023-2027 strategic plan underpinned by people and culture, customer experience, affordable solutions, and stakeholder engagement.

Housing Finance Bank customers can now conveniently access services through Hoima branch, the bank’s 18th Branch or at the other HFB branches spread across the country including Kololo, Nakasero, Ndeeba, Kampala Road, Namuwongo, Jinja, Tororo, Arua, Mbale, Mbarara, FortPortal, Ntinda, Mukono, Lira, Gulu, Kikuubo, and Garden City. Customers can also access services through the bank’s alternative channels including mobile banking, internet banking and across 941 authorised bank agents and 21 automated teller machines (ATMs).