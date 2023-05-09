The Inspectorate of Government has cleared the former Managing Director of National Social Security Fund Richard Byarugaba of the alleged abuse of office.

According to sources, the report has been sent to President Yoweri Museveni for action after three months of investigations.

Early this year, the IGG took over the investigations into alleged abuse of the Fund by Mr Byarugaba after the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Ms Betty Amongi accused him of abuse of office.

The allegations were highlighted in Amongi’s letter to the NSSF board chairman, Peter Kimbowa questioning the reappointment of Byarugaba when his contract expired at the end of November 2022.

With the IGG clearing him, it’s not clear if he will go back to the NSSF or will be given another role in government.

Ms Amongi wrote to the NSSF board and directed it to write to the IGG to cause an investigation into Mr Byarugaba.

Mr Byarugaba told MPs that there was no evidence to support the allegations.

The NSSF Board led by Dr. Peter Kimbowa endorsed Byarugaba’s reappointment for another five-year term. As a result, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja asked Amongi to proceed with the appointment “as recommended by the Board to avoid any managerial gaps, which can put the workers’ funds at risk”.



Amongi protested the move and instead called for an investigation into the conduct of the former Managing Director while at the fund. She accused him of among others abuse of office and mismanagement of investments. She directed that investigations be conducted within two months in line with a resolution by the Board of directors.