President Yoweri Museveni has directed for compensation of each family which lost their loved ones in the recent floods in the areas of Kigyezi and Ntoroko.

At least 23 people died, 16 injured and hundreds displaced as floods cut off 10 villages in Bweramule Sub County, Ntoroko District after River Semliki burst its banks.

“I have directed the State House Comptroller to give Shs5 million each to the families of those who died and Shs1 million each for those who were injured. Those losses of life re-emphasize the need to observe the environmental requirements strictly,” he said.

Stories Continues after ad

Museveni directed that there should be no buildings or gardens 50 metres from river banks, 200 metres from the Lake shore, no building on hills with a gradient greater than 30 degrees.

He said forests hold the soil and prevent the land slides. The roots of the trees hold the soil. The forests near the river banks and Lake shores filter the water going into the rivers or Lakes, so that they do not silt. It is therefore wrong to interfere with this delicate work of God and nature.