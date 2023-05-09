Parliament is set to hold a special sitting to pay tribute to the Late Rtd Col Okello Charles Patrick Engola, the former State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development who was shot dead by his bodyguard.



His body was brought by Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) funeral team. The body was received by Speaker Anitah Among and legislators.



The fallen MP for Oyam north was shot and killed by his body guard Pte Wilson Sabiiti at his residence in Kyanja. The killer fired several shots at close range before fleeing the scene up to the trading center, ring road where he entered a salon and shot himself dead.

Eye witnesses claimed that the two had a quarrel before the body guards couched the gun and shot at the minister as he entered his car to go for work. The body guard allegedly faulted the minister for failure to avail him some funds to cater for his pregnant woman after taking a long time without being paid.



Following his death, President Yoweri Museveni said his killing by this body-guard was a big crime to Patriotism in Uganda. We would have hunted him to exact justice on him. Unfortunately, he took his own life; hence, we did not have that opportunity.



He ordered that the slain retired soldier be accorded official burial. Engola will be laid to rest on Friday at his ancestral home in Oyam district.