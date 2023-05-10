The president Yoweri Museveni has mourned the fallen State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Late Rtd Col Okello Charles Patrick Engola, saying he was a sacrificial lamb.

Engola was on May 2, 2013 shot and killed by his bodyguard, Pte Wilson Sabiiti at his residence in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb. The killer fired several shots at close range before fleeing the scene up to the trading center where he entered a salon and shot himself dead.



“Engola was really a sacrificial lamb. He has been sacrificed by some problems that were not his and we should use them to really sort out all these dark areas,” Museveni said at Kololo Ceremonial grounds.

He said Engola had nothing to do with the cause of his death. There is no way you can say the soldier did what he did because of the actions of Minister Engola. The soldier had been there for only one month. It was not Engola, it was something else that triggered him.



“Engola was a patriot but he ended up being killed by a bad product produced by our system. I want to apologize to the family and to the people who belong to the people of Uganda,” he said.

“I first saw him in 1986 at Lubiri Barracks, manning a 14.5 mm anti-aircraft gun. You could tell at the time that he was a patriot because initially, the political elite from the North were disorganizing people to be against the National Resistance Army (NRA). He was part of the cadres from the North who rejected that nonsense,” he said.

“When the soldiers come from the army and mix with the civilian sector, they get involved with parasite mercenaries who don’t think about their country just for money.” he said.

He revealed that the guard battalion at Bombo was sending food to these escorts through the ADC of their principals. Bodyguards should not be the responsibility of the principal to feed them. It should be the unit who sends them food, they may not cook it for them, and they can cook for themselves and the guard battalion should make arrangements for accommodation, not necessarily renting buildings. They can have tents.