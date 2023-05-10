The Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) Competitions Disciplinary Panel has suspended Jackson Mayanja, the head coach of KCCA FC following ugly incidents in the Vipers 1-0 win over KCCA FC last Friday.

Mayanja dared to go at the referees because he thinks their officiating wasn’t fair.

According to a statement released by FUFA, Mayanja will serve two StarTimes Uganda Premier League matches effective immediately and fined him Shs 1 Million.



“Subject to the suspension, Mayanja Jackson shall remain ineligible until the fine is fully paid,” FUFA said.

In the same line, the Disciplinary Panel suspended Kankonde Tsishungu for six matches for breach of Article 31 of the FUFA Competition Rules. The player shall miss a total of eight physically played games after match.

“The above sanction is effective immediately and shall be carried forward to the next season of 2023/2024 until the conclusion of the same,” FUFA said.



The panel has also fined Kankonde Shs 1 Million and it is to be paid by completion of his entire suspension. He shall be ineligible until payment of the fine.

The panel also suspended Ibrahim Mugisha, the coach of Vipers FC in addition to that given by the match official; a further suspension of two matches for breach of Article 31 of the FUFA Competition Rules.

The coach shall miss a total of the next four physically played games. He was ordered to pay Shs 1 Million and it is to be paid by completion of his entire suspension. He shall be ineligible until payment of the same.