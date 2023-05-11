President Yoweri Museveni has called for a cease of fire in Sudan. Museveni said while meeting the Special Envoy of the Chairman of the Transitional Sovereignty Council in Sudan, Amb. Dafallah Al-Haj Ali at State House Entebbe.

Museveni said a ceasefire is critical to allow peace, for people to elect their leaders as owners of the country.

“I reiterated my earlier advice that they should do away with politics of Identity & concentrate on politics of Interest. The country does not belong to the Sudan Army, it belongs to the people,” he said.



Last month violence erupted in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, between rival military groups fighting the Arab country. Two military men behind the dispute include; Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the head of the armed forces and in effect the country’s president, and his deputy and leader of the RSF, Gen Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti.



Since the 2021 coup, Sudan has been run by a council of generals, led by the two military men who are at the centre of this dispute. Several countries including Uganda have since evacuated its nationals from the war ravaged country.

Atleast 600 people have been killed and more than 5000 have been injured in the conflict as 60,000 seek refuge in Egypt. Currently Saudi Arabia is hosting a round of talks with the RSF to resolve the conflict.