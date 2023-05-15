The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in partnership with Housing Finance Bank has unveiled the 2023 edition of the NSSF Kampala Hills Run after a two-year hiatus, mainly due to #Covid-19. It will take place on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Housing Finance Bank as the official partner has contributed Shs150 million for the run.

The Fund’s flagship charity run is aimed at mobilizing funds to improve learning conditions in public primary schools through refurbishment, sanitation, and provision of digital labs.

Speaking at the event today, Patrick Ayota, NSSF Acting Managing Director, said that over the years, the Fund has endeavored to be a responsible corporate citizen, by supporting underprivileged communities. Adding, “We do this by focusing our interventions on four themes – Health, Education, Youth, and the Underprivileged groups, as provided for in our Corporate Social Responsibility Policy.”

“Our interventions have contributed to solving some of the challenges sections of our communities’ face and inspired other corporate institutions to contribute, either in partnership with the Fund or on their own,” Ayota said.

He added, “I am therefore excited to announce our next major intervention in the Education Sector, through the NSSF Kampala Hills Run, our flagship Charity Run to mobilise funds to improve public schools through refurbishment, improvement of sanitation and provision of digital labs.”

It will traverse selected hills of Kampala, covering 21kilometer. The Uganda Athletics Federation, who is the Fund’s technical partner for the Run, will map the route and undertake all necessary verification to ensure that it is safe for our runners.

“This year, the Fund hopes to raise Shs1 billion to support its interventions in at least 10 public primary schools across the country.

Ayota called upon all well-meaning Ugandans to join them in this noble cause as individuals, groups, or corporate institutions to inspire the next doctor, teacher, pilot, lawyer, or minister.

“I am also glad to report that funds raised in the past editions were used to refurbish 60 classroom blocks and improve sanitation in 13 primary schools in Kampala under our partner KCCA, Soroti, Kisoro, and Otuke districts, benefitting over 15,000 pupils every school day. These interventions have led to a 12% increase in student enrollment at the beneficiary schools, and a 10% reduction in dropouts in the beneficiary schools,” he excitedly revealed.