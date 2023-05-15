The former powerful Inspector General of Police Edward Kalekezi Kayihura aka Kale Kayihura is set to be retired from army in July.

According to documents seen by Eagle Online, the four-star army general will retire with 10 other generals from Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).

Those that are due for retirement are generals, senior officers, junior officers whose pending retirement with batch 13 was shown against their names including dates of retirement.

Gen. Kayihura whose army number is RO/00513 is currently battling with charges in the military court for failing to protect war materials between 2010 and 2018 by issuing arms to unauthorized persons. However, his closeness with First son and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations Gen. Kainerugaba Muhoozi could save him from case at court martial

Another notable soldier to retire is Lt. Col. Juma Serown Seiko. Seiko has been a long serving Aide de Camp (ADC) of Gen Salim Saleh.

The army leadership plans to retire 261 generals, senior officers and junior officers in July. The list has 23 Colonels, 16 Lieutenant Colonels, 79 Majors and 64 Captions on the list to be discharged from service in July with the lowest rank being that of Lieutenant.

Lt. Gen. james Nakibua Lakara RO/01567 will be second highest ranking officer after Kayihura to retire at the same event and the two will be retired at Ministry of Defence headquarters in Mbuya.

Others senior generals

Major Generals

RO/00074 Maj. Gen Samuel Wasswa Mutesasira

RO/01461 Maj. Gen Arocha Joseph

RO/02000 Maj. Gen David K Wakaaro

Brigadier Generals

RO/01380 Brig. Gen Augustine Atwooki Kamanyire

RO/01435 Brig. Steven Oluka

RO/02855 Brig. Frank Kyambadde

RO/02909 Brig. Gen Emmanuel Kwehangana

RO/ 07173 Brig. Wilson Muhabuzi

RO/07698 Brig. Gen Ham Atwooki Kaija