Brigadier General Michael Kabango has assumed duties and responsibilities as Commander 4th Infantry Division from Brigadier General Bonny Bamwiseki at a function that was presided over by the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu at the 4th Infantry Division headquarters in Gulu city.

“The new appointment you have been given is the prize of good work you did while commanding the 4th-infantry division and in other responsibilities else where you have served,” said Lt. Gen. Elwelu to Brig. Bamwiseki.

Lt. Gen. Elwelu urged the new commander to keep a keen interest in security along the porous borders under his command.

“Our porous borders still need a lot of vigilance and alertness in order for us to remain on top of the security situation,” the Deputy CDF said.

He urged Brig. Kabango and the soldiers under his command, to emphasize the strategic relationship with the people they are meant to defend and protect.

The outgoing commander, Brig. Bonny Bamwiseki thanked the staff and militants with whom he was working, who ensured success during his tour of duty in the Division. He appealed to the incoming commander to ensure that he is always in touch with the security agencies and civilians alike to maintain stability in the 4th Infantry Division as a contribution to a better Uganda.

The incoming commander Brig. Michael Kabango in his speech vowed that nothing will stop any efforts that will be made in the division aimed towards creating a stable region. He called for teamwork among his staff in order to achieve the tasks ahead of him.

He added that will run an open-door policy by availing various platforms of communication to close the communication gaps that may encourage mistrust and disbelief by the civilian community on the service of the army in the area under his command.

“It’s not the first time, I have been here since 1986 to 1990s and so it is nice to be back. You have done well and we must keep it. I will try as possible to be close to the political leaders, civilians, and sister security and we move together to fulfill our mandate. I run an open-door policy and anybody can call my phone anytime,” Kabango said.

Bamwiseki, who has been referred to as “Man of Love” for his consistent Biblical gospel of love for one another, attributed his successful tenure as the Commander 4th Division to the effective relationship with the civilian population and putting God at the center of it all.

Bamwiseki will be replacing Brig Gen Richard Otto as the new defence attaché in Juba whereas Otto has been elevated to serve as envoy in IGAD to broker peace in South Sudan.

Brig Michael Kabango is not new to UPDF operations in Northern Uganda. He has commanded from the smallest unit up to division level the last being the 5th Infantry Division which he commanded before taking on an assignment at African Union Headquarters based in Addis Ababa Ethiopia. In Somalia, he was also among the lead commanders of the Pioneer force that set foot in Mogadishu in 2007. He has held many responsibilities at different levels and positions up to date when he takes over the 4th Infantry Division.