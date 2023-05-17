Shukran Muslim Babies Home proudly announces its establishment as the first Muslim-founded babies home in Uganda. Founded in 2019 under the Annual Muslim Run, an initiative organized by the Corporate Muslim Association (CMA), Shukran Muslim Babies Home aims to provide a nurturing environment for abandoned infants and address the growing issue of newborn health disparities in Uganda.

In recent years, Uganda has witnessed a distressing phenomenon of abandoned babies, with an alarming number of newborns being left without care and support. Shockingly, statistics reveal that one in three young women between the ages of 20-24 has given birth before turning 18 years old. Many of these young girls find themselves ill-prepared for the responsibilities of motherhood and are forced to abandon their babies in hospitals, places of worship, market areas, garbage dumps, and even on the streets. The infants are often left injured and vulnerable, struggling to survive.

Despite the existence of approximately 142 registered babies’ homes in Uganda, such as the renowned Sanyu Babies Home established in 1929, the increasing number of abandoned babies, primarily in Kampala and Mbarara, remains unaddressed. It is disheartening to note that none of the existing homes are owned by the Muslim community. Additionally, global statistics indicate that around 163 million children are in need of a loving family, shelter, or care.

Uganda currently has approximately 2.7 million orphans, with 1.2 million of them having lost their parents to HIV/AIDS and other natural causes. This dire situation calls for urgent attention and intervention.

Shukran Muslim Babies Home aims to address these pressing concerns by offering the first Muslim-founded babies home in Uganda. Our primary goal is to provide abandoned and orphaned infants with a temporary home where their health and well-being will be prioritized. Through our dedicated care, we will ensure they receive the love and affection they have been deprived of, thereby laying a foundation for their brighter future.

At Shukran Muslim Babies Home, we believe that every child deserves a safe and nurturing environment. We are committed to supporting the vulnerable community and actively participating in the campaign against child abandonment and abuse.

We humbly appeal to the general public, especially the Muslim community, to join us in supporting this noble cause. You can contribute by participating in our upcoming Annual Muslim Run on September 3, 2023, at Sheraton Hotel Garden, where a portion of the proceeds will be allocated to the construction of the home. We also welcome cash donations, in-kind contributions, and materials.

Our vision for Shukran Muslim Babies Home includes a range of facilities spread across a five-acre plot, such as a main dormitory, washing bay, staff quarters, a garden, a modern kitchen, and a dedicated play area for the children.

With the ground-breaking ceremony taking place today, May 16, 2023, we are eager to commence the construction program as soon as we secure the necessary funds. We will reach out to you for your valuable supervision during the construction phase and later invite you to witness the commissioning of this noble project.

In conclusion, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to our esteemed sponsors and partners: KFC, Sheraton Hotel, Nation Media, Pepsi, AdConcept, and individuals like Faridah Nakazibwe, Ssebunya Rahibu, Bulega Sulaiman, and Katono Ayub. Their unwavering support, particularly through the Annual Muslim Run, has been instrumental in bringing this vision to life.

Thank you, and may Allah bless you all.

“Do not kill your children for fear of poverty. We provide for them and for you. Surely killing them is heinous sin”. Suraj Al-Isra -31.