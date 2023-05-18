The Electoral Commission has set July 6, 2023 as a day of conducting by-election of Member of Parliament for Oyam County North in Oyam District.

The Oyam North Parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of the former MP Col Charles Okello Engola on May 2, 2023 when he was shot dead by his bodyguard Pt. Wilson Sabiiti at his home in Kyanja.

According to the Electoral Commission Communications Officer Paul Bukenya, the by-election programme will commence with an update of the National Voters’ Register from tom Thursday Monday 18 to May 22, 2023 at update stations in each of the 39 Parishes and Wards in Oyam County North Constituency.

Bukenya said that EC has appointed Monday May 22, 2023 as the cut-off date for applying for registration as a voter and for transfer of voting location in Oyam County North and the registration and transfer of voters from one polling station to another within Oyam North will not take place after Monday May 22, 2023.

“The display of the Voters’ Register will be conducted for a period of 10 days, starting from Tuesday May 30 to Thursday June 8, 2023, at all the one hundred and sixty-seven (167) polling stations in Oyam County North”, Bukenya said.

Bukenya said that the recommendations for deletion from/or inclusion on the Voters Register will be conducted for six days, that is, from June8-13, 2023 at the respective Parish or Ward Headquarters.

According to the released program, the nomination of candidates will be conducted on Monday June 19, to Tuesday June 19, 2023 at the Office of the District Returning Officer in Oyam District and nominated candidates will conduct campaign meetings for 13 days, from Thursday 22nd June to Tuesday 4th July 2023.

Bukenya said that the election and tallying of results for by-election of the Directly-elected Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday 6th July 2023, at all polling stations in Oyam County North Constituency in Oyam District.