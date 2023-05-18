KAMPALA-Territorial police at Wandegeya in Kampala have arrested six individuals to help with investigations of Rogers Atuhaire, a private security guard attached to SGA Security Group who allegedly shot himself dead at Mukwasi building along Lumumba Avenue early morning.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed the incident and said the deceased had been deployed as a guard at the site just two days ago when he decided to take his own life.

“Rogers Atuhaire, who had been deployed at the beat for the past two days, was found dead at the scene. Initial reports suggest that the deceased was discovered by David Okudu, a day guard who had arrived for duty. David reported hearing the sound of a gun being cocked, assuming it was a routine safety precaution,” ASP Owoyesigyire said on Thursday afternoon.

Preliminary reports indicate that Atuhaire’s lifeless body was found by one David Okudu, a day guard who had arrived for duty. Okumu said he first heard the sound of a gun being cocked, assuming it was a routine safety precaution only to find the deceased lying in a pool of blood, with a bullet wound visible on his throat, which had penetrated through his head.

Owoyesigyire said according to initial investigations, it has been established that Atuhaire was working alongside Mary Namumanya on the night shift and so far, six people are currently detained at Wandegeya police station to assist with the ongoing investigations.

“Investigations have revealed that Atuhaire was working alongside Mary Namumanya for the night duty. As part of the investigation process, witness statements have been recorded, and relevant exhibits have been recovered,” he said.

“A comprehensive and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident will be carried out and further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses,” added Owoyesigyire.