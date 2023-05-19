KAMPALA-Speke Resort Munyonyo has been cleared to host G77=China, a global event that brings together several nations.

Mr Pedroso Cuesta, the chair of G77 plus China who is in Kampala on a fact-finding mission, has cleared Uganda’s Speke Resort Munyonyo to the global summit in January 2024.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, Cuesta announced that the country has all the prerequisites to host the Group of 77+China, the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the United Nations.

Mr. Cuesta said that after assessing Speke Resort Munyonyo, one of the luxurious facilities seated on the shores of Lake Victoria, and other accommodation and recreation facilities, he is convinced that Uganda has the capacity to host the high-level international meeting.

“We are very pleased because we have seen the magnificent efforts put in place by Uganda to ensure the success of the summit and we are very much convinced that it will be a success in this country,” Mr Cuesta said.

“I have seen facilities being developed for the summit, and I want to assure the delegates that once the summit is passed everyone will enjoy the stay in Uganda”

“They are building a beautiful conference centre in Munyonyo and we saw the speed being used in the construction, we are very convinced that everything will be in place by the summit time,” he added.

Mr Cuesta further noted that the delegates will not only enjoy the well-established facilities in Munyonyo but will also have time to explore the other potentials of the country in various sectors like tourism and the social culture of Ugandans.

“There are several reasons that will ensure the success of the summit, this can be seen by how people are actively engaging in preparation activities,” he said, adding that: “The summit will also benefit Uganda and its name will be at the top of the international scene.”

The G77 third South summit which was supposed to be hosted by Uganda in 2020 was postponed due Covid-19 pandemic and it will be hosted at Speke Resort Munyonyo from January 21 to January 23, 2024, under the theme: ‘Leaving no one behind’. Uganda will become the first African to host the summit following the first and second summits that were hosted by Cuba and Qatar respectively.

The G77 plus China is the biggest negotiating group at the UN with a membership of 134-member states.

Mr Henry Okello Oryem, the State Minister for foreign affairs urged Ugandans to be ready to host the international delegation from more than 130 counties.

He said the upcoming summit will boost the social economic status of Uganda.

Speke Resort Munyonyo

“Today we are honoured to host HE Pedroso Cuesta on his fact-finding mission in Uganda ahead of the G77 Plus China third South summit, his presence here is a sign that Uganda is on a right track to host the event,” Mr Okello said

“Ugandans should not complain about how much we are investing in the preparations to host the summit, I assure you that we shall earn 10 times all the investment from the summit make” he added.

He also re-echoed the government’s commitment to ensure success of the event in line with all the summit objectives.

“Your Excellency, I assure you of the total commitment by the president of Uganda, the government, and the people of Uganda to work closely with you to achieve the shared vision of a successful summit with practical and achievable outcomes,” Mr Okello said.