FXPesa, part of the global Equiti Group in Europe, United Kingdom, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, has opened its first financial education centre in Uganda.



Located at Lumumba Avenue’s Rumee Building, the academy will primarily focus on providing quality and free financial education seminars and money management training, according to proprietors.



Speaking at the launch, Samwel Kiraka, the CEO, EGM Securities, Kenya subsidiary said the centre will also offer a wide range of valuable educational tools that will give Ugandans the knowledge they need to improve their financial literacy levels and empower them with practical skills to access and trade on the global markets.



Moonika Jurgenfeldt, the Commercial Director for Equiti Group in Africa, told reporters that the Ugandan FXPesa outlet would help the country’s initiatives to uplift the quality of life for its people through improved levels of financial literacy. “Through FXPesa’s education programmes, we want to equip Ugandans to make informed financial and economic decisions that improve their income levels and drive economic growth.”



“FXPesa’s expansion into Uganda is in line with Equiti Group’s global growth strategy and investment in Uganda and the rest of Africa. As we expand our operations across Africa, we remain committed to providing accessible and reliable financial knowledge to communities across the continent.”



Norbert Kiiza Barigye, Education Lead for FXPesa Academy in Uganda, said: “We are thrilled that FXPesa Academy chose Uganda to launch their latest centre in Africa.



“Ugandans are very excited at the opportunity to learn more about financial literacy related to improving their wealth. The learnings will include risk controls, how to generate income by online trading and the convenience of safe deposits and withdrawals using mobile money.



“The numerous programmes offered by FXPesa will empower Ugandans with the right tools – as well as knowledge – to take sustainable decisions in the financial markets space.”



