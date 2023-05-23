KABAROLE-Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has handed over the body of Private Wilson Sabiiti, who killed the former State Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Late Col Okello Charles Patrick Engola.

Private Sabiiti later on took his own life.

Engola was on May 2, 2013 shot and killed by his bodyguard, Pte Sabiiti at his residence in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb. The killer fired several shots at close range before fleeing the scene up to the trading center where he entered a salon and shot himself dead.

The body was delivered earlier today at 5:00am by UPDF. Burial arrangements for Pte Wilson Sabiiti are underway at his ancestral home in Mubali Village, Kijura Town Council in Kabarole District. In a turn of events, the army is conducting the burial arrangements as opposed to the earlier stance that they wouldn’t partake in Sabiiti’s burial.

Last week, Col. Deo Akiiki, the Deputy Spokesperson of UPDF said they delayed releasing Sabiiti’s body because it was part of the Investigations.

“The body is still part of the investigations so we can’t release it unless investigators clear us. He killed his boss so they have to go to the brain and understand whether he was in his psychological mind or he had a problem,” he said last week.

Akiiki said it is too early to determine whether UPDF will compensate the proprietors of the Salon where Sabiti murdered himself. “That and all other issues will be worked on based on the recommendations of the investigators”.