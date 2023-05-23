Kampala-Victoria University has rubbished rumors circulating on social media of offering expired academic programs to the students.

In a memo dated May 22, the Academic Registrar stated that news making rounds on social media is fake and the University’s academic programs are all accredited and meet the required standards.

“The academic programs of Victoria University are always submitted on time to NCHE for re-accreditation and meet the required standards,” read part of the memo.

“We have contacted the NCHE and established that the document being circulated is fake news and should be treated as such. We are not running any expired programs,” added in a statement.

The list of expired degrees indicates that almost all the academic programs (courses) offered by universities and other tertiary institutions have since become obsolete and unacceptable in advanced countries abroad.

The issue of expired programs came in of recent as the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom reportedly declined to admit an alumna of Makerere University, who had studied for a Bachelor of Biomedical Laboratory Technology, to pursue an advanced degree and unfortunately the program was accredited on March 26, 2010, to March 26, 2015, and it expired in 2015

In this case an expired degree or diploma program is one not duly accredited for teaching by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE), the sector statutory regulator.

Granted a charter in December 2021, Victoria University has been committed to playing a leading role in bringing and developing high-quality education, student-centered learning opportunities based on standards of excellence that are unique, innovative, and difficult to match.