The National Course for Higher Education (NCHE) has revealed that the higher education institutions have not communicated any deletion, merge of teaching programmes. The revelation was made by Prof Mary Okwakol, the Executive Director of NCHE.

Earlier this week, NCHE released a list of expired courses in various teaching institutions. The release of the list came shortly after several foreign universities rejected degrees obtained by Ugandan students, noting that the courses they pursued are expired or outdated.

Prof Mary Okwakol said the expiry of accreditation means that the program means that the program needs re-assessment to establish whether the key aspects upon which the accreditation as granted are still in place. No program will receive this label once the institutions conform to the requirements for reassignment.

“Programs which require re-assignment are required to submit them before the end of November. NCHE assures the public and stakeholders around the world that qualification of graduates on programmes that received prior accreditation in accordance with NCHE minimum standards and regulations,” She said.

She said in the process of program review some higher institutions found it necessary to delete from offer, merge or improve the accredited programmes but the changes ought to be communicated to the NCHE for appropriate update of the programme data base of the NCHE.

She said qualifications awarded by Higher Educational institutions in Uganda are highly regarded both at home and abroad. Graduates from these institutions continue to receive international admissions, recognitions and acclaim.