KAMPALA-May 24, 2023: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda has announced the reduction of its redemption threshold for its MyCLUB loyalty programme from 100,000 points to 10,000 points, enabling customers to enjoy their reward benefits sooner.

In addition to the reduced redemption threshold, MyCLUB members gain access to exclusive MyCLUB discounts and offers from which they can collect extra points. These can also be redeemed to pay for shopping in-store. This makes MyCLUB one of the most attractive loyalty programmes in the country.

According to Christophe Orcet, Regional Director of East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, stated: “MyCLUB is our innovative loyalty programme that provides customers with cashback on their purchases through a points collection system, creating more great moments for our loyal customers. This offering has served our customers like no other loyalty programme available in the country. It is also worth mentioning that this programme continues in addition to our current best price strategy and not as a substitute.”

To earn rewards with MyCLUB, customers can download the MAF Carrefour App from Google Play or the App Store, shop at any Carrefour store near them, and have their phone scanned at the till. This will enable them to earn points, and track their progress in the personalised dashboard, which they can then redeem for in-store items of their choosing when they reach 10,000 points.

MyCLUB is part of Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to providing Ugandans with exceptional service and value. The enhanced loyalty programme also reflects Carrefour’s dedication to delivering a rewarding and enjoyable shopping experience.