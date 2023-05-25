Buganda road Chief Magistrate Gladys Kamasanyu has released a disgruntled Judiciary driver, who recently complained about poor remuneration.

Appearing before court earlier today, Kisambira was granted Shs10 million non-cash bail and Shs5 million non-cash bond for his sureties.

Stanley Kisambira was on Monday produced before Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s court charged for spreading hate speech contrary to section 26A(1)(C) of the computer misuse (Amended) Act, 2022.

According to a recorded audio clip Kisambira said he has been a driver at the judiciary since 2008. He decried the high costs of living while his principal enjoys huge amounts of money.

“We were told that the salaries of judges will be increased because they don’t do business. When drivers apply for leave, the judge declines the request even when it has been approved by the judiciary. Since 2008, I have been earning Shs200, 000 as allowances, yet the price for a bar of soap stands at Shs6,000. I am so annoyed. I want any concerned person to call me so I can explain my experiences as a driver. What can that money do? I am renting, I have to pay school fees for my children and feed them. What can I do? Why do they push us this far?” he wondered.

He was nabbed and detained before he could be released on police bond. Upon reporting to police on Monday, he was arrested and produced in court. He was charged and remanded in absentia of the magistrate.

His lawyers were informed that magistrate Asuman Muhumuza, who was absent during court proceedings had already made the decision to remand him till June 2, 2023.

Last week, the Permanent Secretary of the Judiciary, Pius Bigirimana, said Kisambira lied to the country. He said Kisambaira earns more than Shs1.2 million.