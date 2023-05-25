The Territorial traffic Police in Wobulenzi has today May 25, 2023 registered a fatal accident at Busula trading centre along the Kampala-Gulu highway which claimed lives of three people.

The accident involved motor vehicle registration number KBN 607P/ZB 3158 (Mercedes Benz trailer) belonging to Palm Oil transporters ltd; motor vehicle registration number UBJ 673Y (Isuzu elf) and motor vehicle UBM 860S (Isuzu forward).

According ASP. SamTwineamaziima he identified the deceased as one Paul a male adult; Elisa, a resident of Busaawa-Semuto road in Wakiso district. The two were occupants of motor vehicle UBM 860S and one Richard, a resident of Namavuundu zone in Gayaza. He was an occupant of motor vehicle registration number UBJ 673Y.

Preliminary findings indicate that motor vehicles KBN 607P/ZB 3158 trailer that was coming from Kampala side in a convoy of about eight vehicles heading to Nakasongola barracks (all loaded with bags of Ammonium Nitrate), on reaching at Busula trading centre near SUNAFRICA fuel station found another parked trailer of the same company that had developed mechanical problem.

“These trailers in the convoy parked on the road covering the whole lane of Kampala – Gulu highway. The last trailer no. KBN 607P/ZB 3158 started over taking the parked trailers. In the due course, it crashed with an on-coming charcoal truck UBJ 673Y. It lost control and knocked a stationary motor vehicle (UBM 860S) and pushed it up to inside a nearby building,” Twineamaziima revealed.

He said that the two occupants in the truck died on spot while the driver sustained serious injuries. Adding, “One of the occupants in the charcoal truck sustained serious damage. He succumbed to injuries at Njonvu medical center.The victim (driver of Isuzu forward) was also taken to Njonvu medical center by good Samaritans.”