Elements of Alshabaab terrorists have attacked Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) base in Bulo-Marer-Somalia.

The African Union Transition Mission (ATMIS) confirmed the attack on the military base stating, “This morning, ATMIS FOB in Bulo Marer came under Al-Shabab attack.”

ATMIS added,“Forces are currently assessing the security situation.”

Uganda’s UPDF Spokesperson, Brig, Felix Kulaigye also confirmed the attack by elements of Alshabaab on the military base and revealed that they are cross-checking with ATMIS for more details.

Details of the causalities was not readily available but sources say many soldiers could have lost lives, however, Alshabaab claimed victory.

“We are cross-checking with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia headquarters for more details,” Kulaigye said.

Reports indicate the attackers, suspected to be Al Shabaab militants, attempted to storm the base located some 120 kilometres south of Mogadishu before a series of explosions rent the air.