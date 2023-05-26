At least five bodies have been retrieved following Thursday’s mudslides in Buluganya Sub-County, Bulambuli District. The disaster was triggered by heavy rains in the area.

The deceased include; a couple, their two daughters, and a shelter-seeking neighbor. The mudslides buried their house as it rained for more than seven hours.

Two people have reportedly been admitted at Muyembe Health Centre IV. Other areas affected by the landslide include; Masugu, Namakere, Kagulu and Namagugu villages.

Since 2018, over 60 people have perished in landslides in Bukalasi Sub-County, Bududa District and other areas in the region.

In July 2018, President Yoweri Museveni commissioned the Bulambuli Resettlement Project in Eastern Uganda’s Bugisu Sub-Region. The resettlement project offers a home environment that will see the landslide affected people from the districts of Bududa, Bulambuli, Sironko, Manafwa and Namisindwa settle once and for all however several people have declined to leave due to fertile soils.