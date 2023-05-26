President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and President Samia Suluhu Hassan have commissioned the integration of the Ugandan and Tanzanian ICT backbone infrastructure in Isingiro District.

The monumental achievement brings both nations closer together in their pursuit of reliable and high-speed internet connectivity, which plays a pivotal role in driving socio-economic development and fostering innovation.

On March 16, 2023, the National Information Technology Uganda (NITA-U) through its parent Ministry embarked on a campaign to establish immediate contact with the Tanzania Telecommunications Company Limited (TTCL) to access affordable internet services through the Tanzanian National ICT Broadband Backbone.

In a remarkable physical bridging of the Uganda and Tanzania National ICT backbones, a pair of dedicated Fiber Optic Cables (FOC) were deployed at Mutukula, No Man’s Land, establishing an alternative route to the undersea cables through Tanzania.

The integration of the ICT backbone infrastructure is aimed at enhancing Internet Infrastructure, Promote Cross-Border Collaboration and Expand Digital Services.

Dr. Chris Baryomunsi, the Minister for ICT, expressed his immense pride in the successful commissioning of the integration of the Ugandan and Tanzanian ICT backbone infrastructure.

“This achievement symbolizes the unwavering commitment of both countries to progress, innovation, and inclusive development,” he said.

“Uganda and Tanzania share a common border and have a long history of friendly relations. Both countries recognize the importance of reliable and high-speed internet connectivity in driving socio-economic development and fostering innovation,” he said.

Museveni said this landmark milestone will serve as a catalyst for transformative change and ignite a new era of collaboration, connectivity, and prosperity for the people of Uganda and Tanzania.