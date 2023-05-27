Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja will on Monday be produced before the Anti-Corruption Court for channeling iron Sheets that were meant for the people of Karamoja.



A source told Eagle Online that police questioned her and concluded its investigations into the matter and forwarded her file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP).



“Her file was forwarded to DPP last week and it was allocated to an independent prosecutor who went through it and a decision was made that she will on Monday appear before the court. Unlike other individuals involved in iron sheets, she will be granted bail that same day,” the source said.

Stories Continues after ad



The Source said following her interrogation at police CID, Nabbanja took some time off to mobilize her constituents in awake of the mooted plan to prosecute her.



This website learned that several ministers have their sureties and bank agents ready to deposit money for bail in case they are arraigned before court.



Last month, DPP Jane Frances Abodo revealed that her office is working on 40 files in relation to the abuse and diversion of the iron sheets that were meant for impoverished people in the Karamoja sub-region.



“We opened 40 files from the Vice president, MPs to Chief Administrative Officers- CAO. We are just investigating under which circumstances they received Iron Sheets and then we follow up if one says he gave it to church, we take responsibility and go to the church and ask them if they received iron sheets and then we make our decision,” She said.



At least three ministers including; Dr. Mary Goretti Kitutu, the minister of Karamoja Affairs and Woman MP for Manafwa; Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development Amos Lugoloobi and State minister in charge of Karamoja Agnes Nadutu were charged and remanded for mismanagement of Karamoja roofing iron sheets.



Her January 12, 2023, an internal memo to the stores’ department at the OPM read in part, “During community mobilization and peace-building missions, I usually meet vulnerable groups and karuchunas (reformed warriors) who are willing to dissociate themselves from cattle rustling. As part of my intervention, I will be distributing iron sheets to such special vulnerable groups.”



Security operatives arrested Cotilda Kitutu, Michael Nabwaya, and Julius Wabule in February. The accused are the mother, brother, and nephew of Minister Kitutu. The three were allegedly selling OPM-branded iron sheets to residents of Namisindwa district, in eastern Uganda.



Nabbanja is one of the officials who benefited from the iron sheets. According to the information obtained by this website, state minister for primary education, Moriku Kaducu received 200 roofing iron sheets; former speaker Rebecca Kadaga 500; State minister for defence, Jacob Markson Oboth 300; Third Deputy Prime Minister, Rukia Nakadama 300; Finance minister Matia Kasija 300; Kitutu Mary Gorreti 3000; Government Chief Whip, Obua Denis Hanson 300; Amos Lugoloobi 300; State Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry, and Fisheries Bwiino Kyakulaga 300; State minister for Karamoja Agnes Nadutu 2300 and others.

Other beneficiaries include; Jessica Alupo- Vice President; Anita Among- Speaker of Parliament; Robinah Nabbanja- Prime Minister; Judith Nabakooba – Minister for Lands, Housing and Urban Development; Rose Lilly Akello – Minister for Ethics and Integrity.



Eagle Online understands that Nabakooba, Nandutu, Kasaija, and Among have returned their shares to the office of the Prime Minister- OPM stores Namannve.