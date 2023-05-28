The highly anticipated River Nile Regatta, organized by the Uganda Canoe Federation (UCAF), came to a thrilling close at Speke Camp Bujjagali in Jinja on 26th May 2023. The event captivated spectators with its showcase of exceptional skills and competitive spirit displayed by canoeing and kayaking athletes from across the region.

Mr. Lwanga Robert, President of UCAF, expressed his heartfelt appreciation to the athletes for their outstanding participation and remarkable performances throughout the River Nile Regatta. Despite the short notice, their dedication and sportsmanship shone through, making significant contributions to the event’s overall success.

Among the highlights of the regatta were the men’s finals of the Kayak Single (500M) sprint event, where the winners demonstrated their extraordinary talent:

1st Place: Bangili Musa – Time: 06:35:25

2nd Place: Mugole Brian – Time: 06:35:30

3rd Place: Tusubira Coreb – Time: 06:40:24

These exceptional athletes showcased their unwavering dedication, skill, and passion, setting a benchmark for aspiring canoeing and kayaking enthusiasts.

The River Nile Regatta drew a multitude of spectators who displayed unwavering support for the athletes and the sport. UCAF extends its gratitude to the masses for their overwhelming presence and continued commitment to promoting canoeing and kayaking in Uganda.

Looking ahead, UCAF is delighted to announce that the outstanding athletes from the River Nile Regatta will receive invitations to compete in the upcoming national qualifiers scheduled for August. This opportunity underscores UCAF’s commitment to nurturing talent and providing a platform for athletes to showcase their skills at the national level. Mr. Robert encourages the athletes to seize this chance, emphasizing the importance of continued training, dedication, and perseverance in their pursuit of excellence.

The success of the River Nile Regatta would not have been possible without the invaluable support and collaboration of UCAF’s esteemed partners, Kayak the Nile and Jinja City Council. UCAF extends its sincere gratitude to them for their significant contributions, which played a pivotal role in making this event an outstanding success.

As UCAF remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering growth and talent in canoeing and kayaking, events like the River Nile Regatta serve as essential platforms for athletes to exhibit their skills and elevate the sport to new heights. The federation continues to prioritize nurturing young athletes, organizing competitive competitions, and promoting canoeing and kayaking across Uganda.

For more information about UCAF and upcoming canoeing and kayaking events, please visit the official UCAF website at canoeuganda.org.