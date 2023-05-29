The Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court in Kololo has declined to halt corruption proceedings against state Minister for Karamoja Affairs Agnes Nandutu.

In her ruling, the High Court Judge, Jane Kuo Kajuga said the charge of dealing with suspect property is very clear and therefore, there is no need for interpretation and review.

“I don’t see anything warranting Constitutional Court interpretation. After filing a petition at the Constitutional Court, there was no need to file another application in the Anti-Corruption Court as this would lead to case backlog,” she ruled.

Last week, Nandutu through her lawyers filed an application seeking to halt proceedings pending the determination of the Constitutional Petition. Through her lawyers, Alaka & Co. Advocates and Nandaah Wamukoota & Co. Advocates, Nandutu petitioned Constitutional Court seeking for interpretation of the law.

She contended that the provisions of the law under section 21a (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act 2009 which she is being charged are vague and ambiguous.

Nandutu is grappling with charges of dealing with Suspect Property following the diversion of Iron sheets meant for the Karachunas in the Karamoja Sub-region. She has been on remand since April 19, 2023. She is the third minister to be charged for their involvement in the scandal.

Prosecution avers that during the month of June 2022, Nandutu dealt with 2000 pre-painted iron sheets of gauge 28 marked Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) by receiving and holding them with reason to believe that they were acquired as a result of loss of property.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned to June 8, 2023.