Patients that had sought for treatment at Medipal International Hospital were thrown into panic when management of the building that houses that medical facility decided to close it over accumulated rent arrears.

Tembo Steels Uganda Ltd through Securex private security company closed Hospital.

The proprietors of the building are demanding more than Shs1.8 billion outstanding rent since mid-2022. Securex security guards have reportedly left one entry and exit point for both patients and medics at the facility.

“Our client has given us strict instructions. He has instructed these security people,” landlord’s lawyers said before they had a short meeting inside the health facility.

The hospital is reportedly having no clients as many would be patients haven’t flocked the medical facility for treatment.