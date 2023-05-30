Tallinn, Estonia – In a captivating keynote address at a prestigious global eGovernment Conference, Dr. Aminah Zawedde, Permanent Secretary Ministry of ICT and National Guidance, mesmerized the audience with a visionary discourse on how cooperation between governments, the private sector, civil society, and academia can foster innovation in the public sector, while advocating for digital innovation as a catalyst for social and economic transformation.

The eGovernment Conference is a top-tier global conference focused on exploring the potential of cooperation between governments, the private sector, civil society, and academia in fostering innovation within the public sector.

Amidst an atmosphere of anticipation and excitement, Dr. Zawedde passionately advocated for digital innovation as a catalyst for profound social and economic transformation in Uganda. With unwavering conviction, she highlighted that true digitization could only be achieved by working collectively to develop and implement innovative e-governance policies that prioritize sustainability and inclusivity.

Stories Continues after ad

During the enthralling address, Dr. Aminah emphasized that the responsibility for Uganda’s development did not solely rest on the shoulders of the Government. Rather, it necessitated the active participation and collaboration of the private sector, development partners, and academia. By uniting these stakeholders, the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance aims to leverage its highly skilled ICT labor force and create a favorable environment for investment and growth.

Dr. Aminah’s speech left the audience inspired and motivated, as she unveiled a vision where Uganda emerges as a beacon of digital transformation and progressive Governance across Africa. Her profound declaration resonated throughout the event, echoing the sentiment that the nation stood ready and eager to welcome global partners, investors, and innovators.

Drawing from the vibrant landscape of Uganda’s burgeoning digital ecosystem, Dr. Zawedde illuminated the extraordinary potential for meaningful digital transformation. By embracing digital innovation, the country aspired to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas, enhance service delivery, and empower its citizens with technology-driven solutions.

As the event drew to a close, Dr. Aminah’s resounding message reverberated through the hearts and minds of attendees. Her impassioned plea for cooperation among governments, the private sector, civil society, and academia underscored the transformative power that lies within collective action.

With the Dr. Aminah’s call to action still reverberating, Uganda unveiled itself as an enticing destination for global investment and collaboration. The nation’s highly skilled ICT labor force, combined with its commitment to fostering innovation, positioned it as a compelling prospect for those seeking to make a sustainable impact in Africa.

As the event concluded, the resolute invitation remained clear: Uganda, with its fervor for progress and dedication to cooperation, eagerly welcomed the global audience to come and invest in a nation poised to lead the way in digital transformation and inclusive change.