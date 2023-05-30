KAMPALA-MTN Uganda has paid Shs36 billion statutory levy to Uganda Communications Universal Service and Access Fund.

All licensed telecom operator’s telecom in the country are required to pay a statutory 2 percent levy on their annual gross revenues to the Fund administered by Uganda Communications Commission.

Established in 2003, the Fund then known as the Rural Communications Development Fund (RCDF) addresses issues of connectivity, access, affordability and equity of ICT services to the population.

MTN Uganda Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge, said “We at MTN Uganda are glad that we are contributing to the Universal Service and Access Fund that will not only help deepen digital services but also boost various sectors of the economy like education, agriculture and health among others,”

“We believe that our support towards this Fund will also help us achieve our ambition of ensuring that everyone enjoys the benefits of a modern connected life.”

According to the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) Q2 2022 market performance report, the total number of connected mobile phone devices increased from 35 million in April to 36.1 million in June 2022.

The total number of broadband connections stood at 23.7 million subscriptions as digital financial services had a total of 40.7 million during the same period.

UCC Executive Director, Eng. Irene Kaggwa, applauded MTN stating that the contribution will go a long way in ensuring that the country achieves digital inclusion as envisioned in the Digital Vision 2040.

She said Uganda Communications Universal Service and Access Fund has over the years enabled the government to set up computer labs in about 1300 secondary schools and given out about 4,000 mobile phones devices to the vulnerable households.