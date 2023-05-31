THE African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) Force Commander Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding has visited soldiers who were injured in the recent attack on Buulo Mareer Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Lower Shabelle region.

According to a statement released by ATMIS, an unrevealed number of injured soldiers were admitted at Level two hospital in Mogadishu.

“Lt. Gen. Okiding commended the soldiers for their bravery in fighting off Al-Shabaab militants and wished them quick recovery. The soldiers are recovering at ATMIS Level Two Hospital in Mogadishu. General Okiding also extended his message of condolence to relatives and friends of those who died during the attack,” ATMIS said in a statement.

Last week, FOB in Buulo Mareer, approximately 120-km southwest of Mogadishu in Lower Shabelle region was attacked by Al-Shabaab militants using Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) and suicide bombers.

Fighting between the terrorists and soldiers ensued. Reinforcements from ATMIS’ Aviation Unit and allies managed to destroy weapons in possession of the withdrawing Al-Shabaab militants.

Unknown number of soldiers are reported to have been killed however the attackers claimed to have killed 130 soldiers.

Following the attack, ATMIS re-assured the public and all other entities in the country that everything was being done to bring the situation under control.

“The mission remains committed in its fight against terrorism and will continue working closely with the Federal Government of Somalia, the Federal Member States and other international partners in securing Somalia against Al-Shabaab and other armed groups,” ATMIS said.