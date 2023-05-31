THE Director of Strategic Communications Col Paddy Ankunda has handed over to Lt Col Edson Kwesiga, the former Spokesperson of Special Forces Command.

Col Ankunda, who is also the former UPDF spokesperson, is going for National Defence College at Bwikwe district.

“I handed over the office of Director Strategic Communications today in order to prepare for National Defense College, Uganda, where I will be for the next one year. What a privilege it has been to serve under Maj Gen Birungi, the Chief of Military Intelligence,” he said in a tweet.

The second lot to attend a one-year course at NDC starts this week after the pioneer one completed early this year.

Lt Col Kwesiga who had been under SFC now moves to CMI where he will be guiding the military intelligence in strategic communication.