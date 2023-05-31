KAMPALA-Uganda Law Society has urged the government to bolster its efforts to investigate and resolve and prevent the rising levels of violent crime in the country.

The clarion call follows the gruesome gun down of lawyer Ronnie Mukisa. Mukisa was killed yesterday at Kitiko Birongo, Ndejje Division, Makindye Sebagabo, Wakiso District. Mukisa, a 45-year-old lawyer, was working at IBC Advocates located in Namanda Plaza, Kampala.

“We offer our sincere condolences to Mukisa’s family and colleagues at IBC Advocates and law society and stand with law- abiding Ugandans to condemn this and more violence involving the illegal use of firearms,” Benard Oundo, the president of ULS said.

Stories Continues after ad

Kampala Metropolitan Police South (KMP South) and Kajjansi Police Division are actively investigating a tragic incident of murder by shooting that occurred on the night of 30th May 2023. The incident took place at Kitiko Birongo, Ndejje Division, Makindye Sebagabo in Wakiso District.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokespersons, the preliminary information indicates that Mukisa would often return home late. However, on the night of the incident, he arrived at the apartment parking lot at approximately 11:00 PM.

After parking his dark blue Subaru Legacy with registration number UBJ 006K, Mukisa proceeded to close the gate. It was during his return to the apartment that neighbors heard gunshots, prompting them to investigate the commotion.

“Statements from eye witnesses have indicated that an unidentified individual was seen shooting at Mukisa before briefly withdrawing, only to return and shoot him at close range multiple times in the head. The assailant quickly fled the scene and escaped on a waiting motorcycle, the direction of which remains unknown,” he said.

He said Kajjansi Police Station took immediate action upon receiving the report of the incident. A team was dispatched to the scene, followed by the introduction of canines to aid in the investigation. Despite their efforts, the scent was lost along the way. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of four projectiles and cartridges.

The body of Mukisa was subsequently retrieved and transported to the City Mortuary for postmortem examination.

Kajansi Police Station is currently conducting inquiries to gather further information and establish the motive behind this heinous crime. We assure the public that every effort is being made to apprehend the perpetrator(s) and bring them to justice.