

Jumia, an online marketplace is set to mark 11th year anniversary in Uganda. The announcement was made during a special event to celebrate Jumia Uganda’s milestone held at its Warehouse in Ntinda Industrial Area.

In celebration of Jumia’s in Uganda, dfcu Bank has been announced as the Platinum Sponsor of the 2023 Jumia Anniversary Sale which will run from June 5th to July 2nd, 2023.

Vinod Goel, CEO of Jumia Uganda, expressed excitement about celebrating 11 years with the Company’s customers, partners, staff, and associates.

We are thrilled to celebrate 11 years in Uganda with our customers, partners, staff and associates and as is tradition, we will have amazing offers across all categories like phones, TVs, appliances, fashion and more.”

For 30 days, customers will enjoy a discount of up to 10% on all purchases made using dfcu Visa Debit or Credit Cards. The discount will be in addition to up to 60% in discounts on products that will be offered by Jumia.

Eng. Irene Kaggwa Ssewankambo, Executive Director of Uganda Communications Commission, who graced the event as the Chief Guest, commended Jumia for pioneering and championing innovations that have disrupted the traditional e-commerce model in Uganda.

She highlighted the ripple effect it has had on the market, presenting numerous opportunities for Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer interactions due to the elimination of physical limitations in its business model.

Jude Kansiime, dfcu’s Head of Marketing said “Our partnership with Jumia started last year, and it’s still going strong because we recognize the immense benefits that our customers reap from it. For the Jumia Anniversary Sale, dfcu customers will enjoy an additional 10% discount from us, in addition to the Jumia discount, allowing them to enjoy up to 70% off while shopping on Jumia,” noted Kansiime.

He further emphasized dfcu Bank’s commitment to enhancing convenience, particularly in the digital realm. “dfcu is a Bank that is dedicated to creating digital solutions which empower our customers and also ease the way they live and do business. With this partnership, we’re strengthening our commitment because we know our customers will enjoy the convenience of online shopping and the added bonus of massive discounts.”