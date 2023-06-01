At least two pilgrims have died in a fatal accident along Kampala- Masaka highway. Their death was confirmed by Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokespersons.

The deceased have been identified as Oliva Nabakooza and Specioa Nambi from Makondo Parish in Masaka Diocese. The bodies of the deceased were respectfully taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem examinations.

The unfortunate and tragic incident occurred earlier today at St. Lawrence Nakati along the Kampala- Masaka highway, involving a UAL 881Z Isuzu bus belonging to Perfect Company.

The incident transpired at approximately 3:00 AM. It is alleged that the driver of the UAL 881Z Isuzu bus, while traveling from the Nsangi direction on a slope, lost control of the vehicle, veering from his lane and tragically colliding with the two pilgrims who were on their way to participate in the forthcoming Martyrs Day celebrations scheduled for 3rd June 2023 in Namugongo.

The bus remains at the scene, awaiting assistance from a professional breakdown service to facilitate its removal, and inquiries are underway to ascertain the full details and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.

“The loss of Oliva Nabakooza and Specioza Nambi is a heartbreaking blow, particularly as they were on their way to join thousands of fellow faithful in commemorating the Martyrs Day celebrations, a significant event in the calendar of our beloved country. Their untimely demise is a profound loss not only for their families and loved ones but also for the wider community,” Owoyesigyire said.

He said “Kampala Metropolitan Police Traffic Department extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of Nabakooza and Nambi and assures them that every effort will be made to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident. We will work tirelessly to uncover the facts, determine the cause, and ensure that justice is served”.

He said police further urges all road users to exercise extreme caution and adhere to traffic rules and regulations to prevent such devastating incidents in the future. “We also appeal to the public to support and offer solace to the affected families during this incredibly challenging time,” he said.