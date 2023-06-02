Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development Amos Lugoloobi has skipped court despite corruption charges against.

Appearing before Moses Nabende, the chief Magistrate of Anti-Corruption Court, lugoloobi’s lawyers led by John Isabirye, said the minister is currently abroad in Zambia on official duty.

He said the minister left the country after obtaining permission from the Court. Lugoloobi is facing two accounts of dealing with suspect property.

Prosecution avers that between the 14th day of July 2022 and 28th February 2023 at the office of the Prime Minister’s stores in Namanve in Mukono district, He dealt with government property- 400 pre-painted iron sheets marked Office of the Prime Minister having reason to believe that they were acquired as a result of loss of public property.

He reportedly used the 400 iron sheets to roof animal shade at his farm in Bbaale. He is the third minister to be charged over the iron sheets with the first being the minister for Karamoja Mary Goreti Kitutu.

Minister Lugoloobi’s case was adjourned to June 29.