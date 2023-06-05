The judiciary has appointed new judicial officers at different levels and re-deployed several others in a latest reshuffle.

The new officers, all appointed in acting capacity, include 14 Deputy Registrars, 8 Assistant Registrars and 20 Chief Magistrates.

Highlighting the impact of the most recent appointments and re-deployments, Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo observed that the recent appointments have enhanced access to justice by the people.

He noted that ever since the judiciary unveiled its transformation agenda and developed the judiciary strategic plan v to facilitate the realization of the said agenda, the new deployments will go a long way in attaining the institution’s core mission of efficiently and effectively administering justice.

Reflecting on the acute staffing gaps that existed in the Judiciary at the beginning of his term of office, and the significant increase in numbers at the lower bench so far the Hon. Chief Justice stated, “In 2020 when I assumed the office of Chief Justice, we only had 42 Chief Magistrates. Of the 42, 27 of them were caretaking between 2 to 5 Magisterial areas. For example, the Chief Magistrate of Fort Portal then was caretaking Kasese, Bundibugyo, Ntoroko, Kyenjojo and Kamwenge. One of Soroti was caretaking Kumi, Kaberamaido and Katakwi. Those Chief Magistrates spent more time on the road moving from station to station and could not work effectively.”

“Today, all these Courts have resident Chief Magistrates. Indeed, with the recent appointments we have now deployed Chief Magistrates in Kalangala, Budaka, Bugiri, Butambala, Sembabule, Mitooma, Yumbe and Bundibugyo. As I have always said we shall continue with our transformation journey until justice is accessed at walking distance like drinking water and backlog redefined from 2 years to 1 year,” he added.

The Chief Registrar, HW Sarah Langa Siu, said the new appointments are meant to take judicial services closer to the people while the deployments and transfers were also informed by caseload and enhanced efforts to eliminate case backlog.

“To this end Courts with high caseload like Nakawa, Mbarara and Mengo Chief Magistrates Court with a caseload of 3,766; 3,323 and 2,297 cases respectively received additional Chief Magistrates,” she said in a statement released on Monday, June 5, 2023.

Langa further added that the High Court Division Registries like Commercial, Land and Family with high caseload of 1,689; 2,874 and 2,354 cases were beefed up with additional Deputy and Assistant Registrars to expedite the hearing of interlocutory matters.

“I am equally happy to report that all the 20 High Court Circuits now have Deputy Registrars or Assistant Registrars. This will now allow the Chief Magistrates who have been caretaking these Circuits to focus on their dockets,’’ noted Langa.

With this human resource boost, she said, they expect to see a substantial rise in case disposal.

At the end of last Financial Year (FY2022/23) the Judiciary disposed off 252,021 cases. As at April 19, there were 165,124 pending cases in all courts and of these, 46,151 were backlog. This accounts for 28% of the caseload in the courts.

Langa further said among the other priorities of the Judiciary is strengthening the Inspectorate of Courts.

She said two additional Deputy Registrars have been deployed in the Registry bringing the number to five. The Chief Inspector of Courts is Hon. Justice Stephen Musota. In the Registry are the Registrar, HW Kwizera Amos and five Deputies – HW Gabriel Angualia, HW Helen Ajio, HW Dorothy Ssempala Lwanga, HW Samuel Twakyire and HW Agnes Alum.

The Chief Registrar observed that in terms of implementing the expanded structure of the Judiciary, there is good progress. “Forty three of the 80 Deputy Registrar positions have been filled representing 53.7%. For Assistant Registrar positions, 19 out of the 40 positions have been filled, representing 47.5% of the approved structure. Currently, we have 91 Chief Magistrates out of the approved 160 which represents 57% of the filled positions,” she said.

The deployments take immediate effect while the transfers are effective 1st July, 2023.

Below is the complete deployment and transfer list.

Deployments

Acting Deputy Registrars

1. HW Alum Agnes Civil Inspectorate

2. HW Matenga Francis Dawa Fort Portal Fort Portal

3. HW Amoko Patricia Private Legal Secretary to the Chief Registrar Private Legal Secretary to the

Chief Registrar

4. HW Muhumuza Didas Criminal Division Criminal Division

5. HW Chemeri Jessica Soroti Magistrates Affairs and Data Management

6 HW Mugala Jane Lugazi Luwero

7. HW Tusiime Sarah Bashaija

B. Buganda Road Family Division

8. HW Sayekwo Emmy

Geoffrey Moroto Moroto

9. HW Mukanza Robert Nebbi Mbale

10. HW Obong George Arua Gulu

11. HW Olumo Samuel New Family Division

12. HW Karungi Loe New Arua

13. HW Mulalira Faisal Umar New Judicial Training

Institute

14. HW Kayondo Kabasinguzi Josephine New Land Division

Acting Assistant Registrars

1. HW Okumu Jude Muwone Jinja Chief Magistrates

Court Land Division

2. HW Nantamu Oliver New Rukungiri

3. HW HW Kyampaire Dorothy New Commercial

Division

4. HW Ijang Maureen Eunice New Family Division

5. HW Bamwite Emmanuel New Hoima

6. HW Edimu Hellen New Tororo

7. HW Namutebi Christa New Jinja

8. HW Mubiru Nassif Umar New Mukono

Acting Chief Magistrates

1. HW Nantege Christine Nakaseke 3rd CM Nakawa

2. HW Matovu Hood Mityana Bundibugyo/Ntoroko

3. HW Nantaawo Agnes Shelagh Adjumani 2nd CM Mbarara

4. HW Acaa Ketty Joan Nakaseke 2nd CM Mpigi

5. HW Kambedha Lydia Bugembe Kaberamaido

6. HW Matyama Paul Mukono Arua

7. HW Sikhoya Naume Entebbe 2nd CM Mengo

8. HW Namayanja Nazifah Kamuli Kibaale

9. HW Vueni Raphael Kisoro Rakai

10. HW Naigaga Winfred Kyobiika JTI Ibanda

11. HW Kagoya Jackline JTI Budaka

12. HW Ninsiima Marion LDC Sembabule

13. HW Nyadoi Esther Kira Bugiri

14. HW Achok Abrahams Moding Bugiri Moroto

15. HW Mushebebe Moses

Nabende ACD Fort Portal

16. HW Alleluya Glory New Kalangala

17. HW Akullu Eunice New Kotido

18. HW Kunihira George New 3rd CM Mengo

19. HW Omara Innocent David New Moyo

20. HW Ssennoga Mawano Cyrus New Nebbi

Transfers Deputy Registrars

1. HW Ntalo Nasulu Hussein Gulu Soroti

2. HW Agwero Catherine Arua Commercial Court

3. HW Twakyire Samuel Kabale Inspectorate

4. HW Anyala Susanne Okeny Family Court of Appeal

5. HW Twinomuhwezi Henry Mediation Kabale

6. HW Sayuni David Masindi Iganga

Assistant Registrar

1. HW Kintu Simon Zirintusa Land Division Civil Division

Acting Assistanr Registrars

1. HW Nakitende Juliet Judicial Training Institute Masindi

2. HW Nakadama Esther Lydia Mubiru Luwero Civil Division

3. HW Kagoda Samuel Ntende Mbale Land Division

Chief Magistrates

1. HW Ssejemba Deogratius Kibaale Butambala

2. HW Awacnedi Freddie Kotido Yumbe/Koboko

3. HW Nvanungi Sylvia Masaka Mitooma

4. HW Kayizzi Ronald Moyo Buganda Road

Acting Chief Magistrates

1 HW Natwijuka Aloysius Baryeza Ibanda Masaka

2 HW Nsenge Roseline Kira 2nd CM Mbale

3. HW Alule Augustine Koma Rakai Lugazi

4. HW Angura Fionah Sheila Fort Portal Jinja

5. HW Niwaha Shallon 2nd CM Mengo Kira

Magistrates Grade One

1. HW Abilu Isaac Boniface Court of Appeal Ngora

2. HW Wagana Margaret Ihorere Lugazi Court of Appeal (Chambers of HJ Geoffrey Kiryabwire)

3. HW Kamuganga Jude Arua City Nakaseke

4. HW Okot Michael Mbarara Adjumani