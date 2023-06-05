Kiirya Ismail, the President of Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) has been elected president of the Young Democratic Union of Africa (YDUA) a youth body that unites all youth leagues of Center right ideology.

He was elected during the BiAnnual conference which was held at Ramada Hotel, Addis Ababa. The conference aimed at replacing Louisa Atta Agyemang who had left the organisation to join the mother body, the Democratic Union of Africa (DUA)’

Kiirya out-competed Edwige Wasa from Cotedevour and Muhcin Drissi from Morocco. The conference had 13 political parties across Africa.

In the hotly contested elections, Kiirya Ismail got votes from eight political parties, followed by Muhcin who polled four votes while Edwige Wassa garnered one vote.

Agyemang, the Ghanaian had led the organization for two years. Following his decision to join DUA, the body was however steered by Gwamaka Mbughi from CHADEMA in an acting capacity.

Following his election, two Ugandan representatives were named to the steering committee. The two are Walid Lugega from Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) who is the chair Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee and Helen Sayuni from UYD who is the chairperson of information and communication.