Onapito Ekomoloit has been appointed the new Board Chairman of Nile Breweries Limited.

Onapito, who has been the Corporate Affairs Director at Nile Breweries Limited (NBL) for over 17 years, takes over from Elly Karuhanga.

“It’s an honor to continue serving the company in a different capacity,” he said in a statement.

He began work in the new position on June 1.

In appointing Onapito to the most senior role, NBL said his engagements with several players in the alcohol industry have helped to boost the company’s corporate image.

Onapito’s corporate affairs managerial role has been handed over to Emmanuel Njuki.

Onapito has previously served as the press secretary to President Museveni and a Member of Parliament representing Amuria as well as a journalist with Daily Monitor.

Nile Breweries produces several beer brands, including Nile Special, Nile Gold, Club Pilsner, Castle Lite, Castle Milk Stout and Eagle Lager.