Mukono Police Division is investigating the circumstances under which Christian University (UCU) student was gunned down.

Agaba Rudeny was killed by Tugume Kadili, a private security guard who was manning Meru Fuel Station in Kiwanga, Mukono District.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokespersons preliminary investigations suggest that a dispute arose between a private security guard and the deceased. It is alleged that the deceased attempted to climb over a wall fence within the security guard’s assigned area, leading to an escalated situation.

“In response, the security guard discharged his firearm, fatally injuring the individual. Prompt medical attention was provided, and the victim was rushed to Gwatilo Health Center, where he was later pronounced dead,” he said.

He said police recovered two cartridge casings. An army green vehicle with registration number UAW403S was present at the scene, exhibiting a suspected bullet hole. Additionally, a firearm was recovered as a potential weapon used in the shooting. Live ammunition was found near the suspected pool of blood. All these items were seized as evidence.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, the primary suspect, Tugume Kadili, has been apprehended and is currently detained at Seeta Police Station,” he said.

He said Mukono Police Division is fully committed to conducting a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident. We urge the public to remain calm and patient as we diligently work to gather all the necessary facts. Any further updates or significant developments will be communicated in due course.