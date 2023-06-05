ZTE Corporation, a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions, brought the series event “ZTE Day” to Uganda. ZTE and Airtel Uganda shared insights on innovation solutions at the event.

With the theme “Shaping Digital Innovation”, ZTE Uganda showcased groundbreaking solutions and demonstrated how ZTE’s ICT innovations create new value for the digital world, it covered 5G wireless, transmission, fixed network, and maintenance solution, ZTE also showed the latest mobile terminals at the event.

Manoj Murali, Managing Director of Airtel Uganda, said: “Our commitment to transforming lives in Uganda is supported by strong partnerships like this one we have with ZTE. Airtel Uganda is committed to providing a platform for young people to expand their imagination, innovate and create solutions that we are challenged to technically enable. ”

Rajesh Agrawal，Network Director of Airtel Uganda, said: ”Airtel is committed to the ultimate network experience, enabling the customers to enjoy telecom services brought by communication technology. ZTE has brought new communication technology on this workshop. We believe that through continuous cooperation with partners, Airtel will continue to bring better network experience to Uganda through latest technology.”

Xue Jiaqi, CEO of ZTE Uganda, said:” ZTE has long cooperation history with Airtel. ZTE is willing and able to work with Airtel Uganda to provide the most advanced technology solutions and the best quality services to help Airtel achieve success in the Ugandan market. The workshop was a great success. We firmly believe that in the future, ZTE will have wider and further cooperation with Airtel to achieve a win-win situation. As Airtel’s cooperation with ZTE deepens, more business value will be created, contributing to the development of Uganda’s telecommunications industry and the growth of the digital economy so that everyone in Uganda can be connected to the Internet for the benefit of all.”