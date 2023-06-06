Each family of the 54 UPDF soldiers killed by the Al Shabaab militants in Somalia get $50,000 (Shs185 million) as compensation which will total $2,700,000 (Shs10 billion).

This is the amount that is paid as compensation to the families that lose soldiers deployed under the African Union mission in Somalia which has been renamed ATMIS since 2007.

According to sources at the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), the amount to be paid for injuries or disabilities is determined by the degree of injury or disability suffered, as determined by the joint AU/TCC medical board, with estimates ranging from $10,000 (Shs37 million).

“It is known that each soldier who dies of wounds while serving in Somalia is compensated $50,000 and we hope that governments participating in ATMIS are implementing this,” said an ATMIs who preferred to remain anonymous for he is not allowed to speak to the press.

Recently, it was reported that AU which transformed into ATMIS has so far contributed $200 million paid by partners that include the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom and United Nations to compensate the families of dead soldiers as well as those who got injured.

However, reports say some of the families of dead soldiers have never or are yet to receive the money. Some families say they received less than what they expected for the loss of their loved ones in Somalia.

Kenya, Uganda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Burundi are the main troops contributing countries in Somalia.

Media reports have claimed that about 3,500 soldiers have died in Somalia since 2007 before the latest 54 Ugandan casualties, with Uganda and Burundi suffering the greatest losses.