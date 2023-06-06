President Yoweri Museveni is set to grace 34th Heroes’ Day. Milly Babalanda, the Minister for Presidency has revealed.

Under the theme; ‘Arise Uganda; Our heroes’ sacrifices are now bearing fruit’, Babalanda said this is the day as a country we remember people like Eldard Medard Luttamaguzi who was violently murdered by UNLA soldiers on the of June 9, 1981 as he was accused of collaborating with the NRA liberators led by Yoweri Museveni during the liberation war that was launched in the Luweero Triangle in the early 1980s.

“The celebrations will take place at Kasaala Catholic parish grounds in Butuntumula Sub-County in Luwero District. The occasion will be attended by several government officials, historicals, international and local diplomats, and the general public.

During the event, Museveni will award 51 people for their contribution to the development of this country. The special categories of medals were recommended by the Presidential Awards Committee and approved by Museveni himself.

“On June 9th we honor these heroes and heroines for their sacrifices that resulted into the peace and prosperity we enjoy today. It is due to their sacrifices that we can dream of prosperity rather than fear the nightmare of torture and extra-judicial killings,” she said.

Adding “Let us, therefore, not take our freedom for granted. Uganda is now an island of peace. No wonder we are the second biggest host of refugees in the whole world. These refugees prefer to come to Uganda because of peace and opportunities for prosperity,” she said.