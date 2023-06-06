Police Authority has promoted 9,312 subordinate officers.

Deputy Police Spokesperson, CP Polly Namaye said that these promotions were based on a number of requirements including; Seniority, Record of work, acting position, exemporary performance such as in operations and executing given tasks and discipline record and they take effect from June 1, 2023.

CP Polly Namaye congratulated the officers and their families upon this well-deserved occasion of their promotion. Adding, “We encourage them and other officers to continue serving the public diligently.”

1145 officers have been promoted from Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) to Inspector of Police (IP)

-Head Constable Major (HCM) to Inspector (IP) 05

Three officers have been promoted from Head Constable (HC) to Head Constable Major (HCM)

Others include; 28 from Station Sergeant to Head Constable, 1531 officers from Sergeant (Sgt) to AIP, 2644 officers from Corporal (Cpl) to Sergeant 3956 officers from Police Constable to Corporal.